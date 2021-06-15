UPDATE – Death toll in Somalia bombing rises to 20

UPDATES DEATH TOLL, HEAD, DECK, LEDE; CHANGES THROUGHOUT

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – At least 20 people, including military trainees and civilians, were killed in a suicide bomb blast in Somalia's capital on Tuesday, according to authorities.

More than 20 others were wounded when a suicide bomber, donning an explosive vest, blew himself up at the General Dhagabadan military facility in the Wadajir district of Mogadishu, where hundreds of new recruits were lined up for training, a military official in the city told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due restrictions on talking to the media.

Army Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rageh confirmed the attack to reporters, claiming that 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded.

"A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of General Dhagabadan military training camp. There are unspecified casualties, military officials reported," state media had said earlier.

Abdifatah Hassan, a police official, confirmed the attack to Anadolu Agency over the phone.

"Casualties of today's suicide explosion at a recruits training center in Mogadishu is over 20. May Allah have mercy on them all," Abdirizak Mohamed, member of parliament and former internal security minister, said on Twitter.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but authorities blamed al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab as it has been behind similar strikes in the horn of Africa country that have targeted civilians, government officials and military sites.