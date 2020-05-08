UPDATE – E. Europe, Central Asia see rising coronavirus numbers

By Aliia Raimbekova, Dmitri Chirciu, Davit Kachkachishvili, Ruslan Rehimov, Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov and Nazir Aliyev Tayfur

NUR SULTAN (AA) – More coronavirus cases and deaths were reported Friday in countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Ukraine recorded 504 more cases, including 44 children and 98 healthcare workers, bringing the total to 14,195.

Of that number, 977 are children and 2,758 are health workers, and most of the cases are in Lviv, Cernovtsi, Zakarpatye, and the capital Kiev, said Health Minister Maksim Stepanov.

The number of recovered patients rose to 2,706 with 310 additions, and the death toll reached 361, with 21 additions in last 24 hours.

The country carried out 7,763 tests in last 24 hours.

The number of cases in Kazakhstan rose to 4,794, with 264 additions in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,615 with 97 additions, and the death toll reached 31 with one addition in the last 24 hours.

Georgia's case numbers rose to 626 with 8 additions in the last 24 hours, and recoveries stand at 288 in total. The country’s death toll rose to 10.

The death toll in Armenia has reached 43 with one addition, and the number of cases rose to 3,029 with 145 additions in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far carried out 29,205 tests, while 1,218 people have recovered, and 1,758 patients are being treated in hospitals.

Uzbekistan saw 55 new cases, bringing the total to 2,324, and the number of recoveries is 1,748 with 92 more discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's Coronavirus Commission barred celebrations of May 9, the country’s Day of Memory and Honor.

The death toll in Uzbekistan stands at 10, while the country carried out 360,000 tests, and 35,000 are under treatment and quarantine.

Tajikistan’s President Imamali Rahman said that measures had prevented the virus from spreading in the country for four months, and urged the people not to panic.

The capital Dushanbe decided to extend the closure of bazaars from May 10 to the end of that week.

Doctors from Uzbekistan came to Dushanbe to help their colleagues fight the virus.

Uzbekistan also sent Tajikistan a 575-bed container hospital along with ventilators, drugs and other medical equipment.

The number of cases in Tajikistan is 522, and the death toll rose 14. Over 4,200 are under quarantine.

The first case of coronavirus in the country was reported on April 29.

In Belarus, another 933 people were confirmed to have contracted COVID-10, bringing the total to 21,101.

The number of recoveries reached 5,484 and the death toll hit 121 in the country.

Also, the country carried out 240,146 tests.

With a total of 906, the number of cases in Kyrgyzstan increased by 11, said the country's Health Ministry.

The death toll stands at 12 while 650 have recovered.

Azerbaijani officials reported 75 new cases of the virus, for a total of 2,279.

The number of recoveries hit 1,576 in the country, while the death toll is 28, according to the Health Ministry.

So far, the country carried out 181,530 tests and 675 patients are still in treatment.

In Moldova, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,728 with 123 additional infections in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, so far 150 patients have died and 1,826 people have recovered.

The global death toll from the pandemic surpassed 272,500, with total infections over 3.9 million, while recoveries have passed 1.3 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.