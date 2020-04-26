UPDATE – Erdogan maintains diplomatic contacts amid outbreak

UPDATE WITH ANOTHER PHONE CALL, CHANGES HEADLINE, DECK, LEDE

By Berk Ozkan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s president held separate telephone calls Saturday with the leaders of Palestinian, Bulgaria and Tunisia's parliament speaker to discuss measures against COVID-19, according to an official statement.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian’s Mahmoud Abbas discussed cooperation in the fight against the novel virus, bilateral relations and regional issues, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan held similar conversations with Tunisia’s parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi and later with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 202,400 worldwide, with total infections nearing 2.9million, while over 815,600 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan and Havva Kara Aydin