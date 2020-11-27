UPDATE – EuroLeague: Fenerbahce suffer fourth consecutive loss

FRIDAY'S EUROLEAGUE RESULTS ADDED

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce Beko suffered a fourth consecutive loss Friday in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, losing 86-90 to Valencia Basket at home Friday.

Fenerbahce Beko got off to a hot start, leading 43-33 in the first half. But Valencia Basket mounted a comeback in the second half.

Sam Van Rossom had 20 points for the Spanish side. Derrick Williams and Klemen Prepelic each had 13 at Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

Dyshawn Pierre was top scorer for Fenerbahce Beko with 18, while Ali Muhammed has 16 and Lorenzo Brown added 15.

Fenerbahce Beko continues to struggle with only four wins in 11 games.

Valencia Basket is 7-3 in the EuroLeague.

Friday results in EuroLeague:

Fenerbahce Beko – Valencia Basket: 86-90

Panathinaikos OPAP – Bayern Munich: 83-76

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne – Barcelona: 80-68