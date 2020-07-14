UPDATE- Floods kill 2, injure 11 in Turkey’s Black Sea region

UPDATED DECK AND WITH MORE DETAILS

By Muhittin Sandikci, Hakan Burak Altunoz and Omer Olcay

RIZE / ANKARA, Turkey (AA) – Two people were killed and 11 injured early Tuesday in floods triggered by heavy rain in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Rize.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said they have had problems reaching six villages in the province but rescue team units are working hard.

People injured in landslides in the villages of Yamac and Koprubas in the Cayeli district were taken to the hospital.

Soylu said search and rescue efforts were ongoing for one missing person, but later a rescue team reportedly found the person’s body near his home.

Soylu added that two people are currently hospitalized and are expected to be discharged after treatment.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “has clear instructions on damage assessment and other matters," Soylu said, pledging to “spare no effort.”

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) also said 80 people trapped by floods in Rize had been rescued.

Authorities said many homes had been damaged and at least three were completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, rainfall in the region has started picking up again.