UPDATE – Football: Galatasaray chairman undergoes brain surgery

By Can Erozden and Sefa Mutlu

ANKARA/ISTANBUL (AA) – Galatasaray chairman Mustafa Cengiz underwent brain surgery Thursday, the Turkish football club announced on social media.

“Our president Mustafa Cengiz has been taken to an intensive care unit after successful brain surgery today and will be kept under medical observation for a while," Galatasaray tweeted.

The Istanbul club said Cengiz is doing well following the operation.

Meanwhile, in a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished Cengiz a speedy recovery, according to Turkey’s Presidential Directorate of Communications.

Galatasaray said Tuesday that Cengiz would face a series of operations following medical tests after he was rushed to a hospital complaining of weakness and weight loss.

He has been president of Galatasaray since 2018, winning back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles beginning that year.