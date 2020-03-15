UPDATE – Four Arab states report new coronavirus cases

UPDATES WITH CASES IN LEBANON



ANKARA (AA) – Authorities in Kuwait, Algeria, Jordan and Lebanon on Sunday reported new cases of the novel coronavirus.



In a press conference, a spokesman for Kuwait's Health Ministry said eight people were infected with the virus, taking the total infections in the Gulf state to 112.



In Algeria, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said the country's coronavirus cases rose from 37 to 45, including four deaths.



Jordan also confirmed six new infections in the country.



In a statement, Jordanian Health Minister Saad Jaber said the new cases include four French tourists and a Jordanian citizen, who recently visited Britain.



The Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement six new cases were registered in the country, taking the total infections to 99.



After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.



The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,720 with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.



A vast majority of those who become infected recover from the illness.



*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara

