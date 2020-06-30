UPDATE – Gas explosion at health clinic in Iran kills 19

REVISES DEATH TOLL, HEADLINE, LEDE

By Muhammet Kursun

TEHRAN (AA) – At least 19 people were killed Tuesday when a gas leak at a health clinic in Iran's capital Tehran caused an explosion.

Six others were injured, Peyman Saberian, head of Tehran’s emergency services, told the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state television that a gas leak caused the blast.

The street where the explosion occurred was closed to traffic and strict security measures were taken at the scene.

A number of videos were posted on social media showing the aftermath of the incident with thick smoke coming from the site of the blast.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin and Burak Dag