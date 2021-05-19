UPDATE – Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks hits 227, including 64 children

UPDATES WITH NEW TOLL, HEADLINE, DECK

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said 1,620 people have also been injured by the onslaught.

The updated death toll comes after four Palestinian civilians, including a 2-year-old child, were killed when Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the central Gaza Strip.

Earlier Wednesday, three Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.

Twelve people have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. In 1980 it annexed the entire city, a move never recognized by the international community.

*Writing by Ibrahim Mukhtar in Ankara