UPDATE – Gaza Strip records 54 new coronavirus cases

REVISES NUMBER OF CASES

By Muhammad Majid

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – The Palestinian Health Ministry recorded 54 new coronavirus cases Thursday in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

The number of confirmed cases in the blockaded enclave now totals 192, including three deaths and 72 recoveries.

Late Monday, authorities in the territory announced a 48-hour total lockdown after the first virus cases were detected outside of quarantine facilities.

On Wednesday, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip extended the lockdown for another 72 hours.

Shops, government offices, educational and private institutions and mosques have been shut as part of the lockdown.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat