UPDATE – Greece wildfire burning out of control

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – Another settlement in the Corinth prefecture was evacuated Thursday as a fire that started the previous day in the Kehries village is currently burning out of control.

The mayor of Corinth told state run Athens -Macedonian news agency he requested the government and local Peloponnese authorities declare a state of emergency in the area as the fires cannot be contained.

The wildfire broke out in southern Greece and continues to rage, burning houses, forestland and forcing authorities to evacuate several villages.

Nearly 270 firefighters are currently deployed in Kechires and Corinth, along with 61 vehicles, 15 ground teams, six helicopters and four aircraft. No casualties have been reported.

Strong and erratic winds have ignited smaller fires across the region, local Skai TV network reported.

Fire brigades evacuated the Athikia village and a nearby boarding school, as well as a children's summer camp and several residential areas.

Local media reported five other fires continued to burn in southern Greece and others parts of the country.

In July 2018, Greece suffered one of the worst fires in its history in the seaside resort of Mati and other areas east of Athens, killing 102 people and destroying more than 1,000 homes.

Several deaths occurred, including children, after being victims became trapped by flames and others drowned in the sea trying to escape.