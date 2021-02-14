UPDATE – India: Death toll rises to 51 in glacier break

UPDATES DEATH TOLL, MISSING PEOPLE

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – The death toll rose to 51 on Sunday evening from a glacier break in northern India with more bodies recovered during rescue operations, according to a fresh update released by authorities.

More than 150 people are missing a week after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier, India's second-highest mountain, broke off in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district in the northern Uttarakhand state, triggering flooding and damage to the Rishiganga hydropower project, according to the Press Information Bureau.

Shortly after the accident, a massive operation was launched last Sunday and authorities pressed military and additional disaster response teams in rescue efforts.

With each passing day, families of victims are losing hope of ever seeing missing relatives.