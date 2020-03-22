UPDATE – India under lockdown as coronavirus spreads

ADDS DETAILS

By Shuriah Niazi and Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI (AA) – India announced Sunday that it is extending a curfew in all major states until March 31 amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases and mounting death toll.

The move follows a call earlier in the day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 14-hour “people’s curfew” that began at 7 a.m. (0130GMT) this morning to help check the spread of the disease.

In a televised public address Thursday, Modi asked the public to be patient and to stay home from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The latest move comes after the country on Saturday witnessed its biggest increase yet in coronavirus cases, with 80 people testing positive. According to the latest data, active cases total 376, with the death toll at seven while 27 people have recovered.

“The cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister reviewed the status, actions taken and preparedness regarding management and containment of COVID-19 at a high level with chief secretaries of states through a video conference here today. The increase in the number of confirmed cases during the last few days was discussed. The central government impressed upon the states the need for urgent and effective intervention,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release.

“State governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation,” it added.

Roads in most cities looked deserted, with public transport closed for the day. Markets nationwide remained closed except those dealing in essential goods and services.

As called for by Prime Minister Modi on Thursday, millions of people across the country came out on their terraces and balconies Sunday to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid the pandemic.

“Thank you, countrymen. This is the sound of thanks and the start of victory in a long battle against the coronavirus. Let us carry on this determination and settle in for a long fight," he tweeted

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents the business community, confirmed its support for the lockdown.

“The Confederation of All India Traders has supported the announcement of a lockdown in Delhi as it will be of great help to contain community transmission of the coronavirus in Delhi. In accordance with the lockdown, CAIT has issued an advisory to all trade associations in Delhi to convey the message that every trader will have to keep his shop closed from tomorrow to March 31, 2020,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, which represents over 70 million traders in India.

In a series of tweets, Modi also urged migrants not to travel to their hometowns to curb the spread.

“Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace,” he said.

Meanwhile, many state governments announced local lockdowns for March 21-31. A total of 45 districts in 12 states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhatisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerela and Madhya Pradesh will only operate essential services.

Indian Railways earlier announced the closure of all passenger rail services across the nation until March 31. Metro train services have been suspended in all cities and transport services may operate at a more skeletal level.