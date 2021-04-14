UPDATE – Iraq's Erbil airport targeted by drone: KRG

REVISES HEADLINE, DECK, LEDE, ADDS MORE DETAILS

By Bekir Aydogan

ERBIL, Iraq (AA) – Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq was hit by an explosives-laden drone, the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said Wednesday.

The military section of the airport where US-led international coalition forces are deployed was targeted in the attack, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

No casualties have been reported, although a warehouse suffered damage, it added.

Earlier in the day, KRG security officials said in a statement that the airport was hit by at least one rocket.

An explosion was also heard near the area, and an investigation into the incident has been launched, the ministry said earlier in a statement.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz