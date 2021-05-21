UPDATE – Israeli police attack worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

UPDATES WITH NUMBER OF PEOPLE WOUNDED, REVISES DECK, REVISIONS THROUGHOUT

By Esat Firat and Mustafa Deveci

JERUSALEM (AA) – During the first Friday prayers following a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, Israeli forces injured dozens of Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

The attacks wounded some 20 people, according to a written statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Two of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the group said.

Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem flocked to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque early Friday to celebrate the cease-fire reached between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group.

They later tried to march from the revered mosque to the Old City area, but Israeli police used stun grenades, gas bombs, and rubber bullets to attack and disperse them.

Palestinians responded by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails during the demonstrations, Israeli police said in a statement.

The cease-fire took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The Egyptian-brokered cease-fire came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

A total of 243 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara.