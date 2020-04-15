UPDATE – Israel's COVID-19 cases top 12,500, 131 dead

ADDS LATEST FIGURES

By Abdel Raouf Arnaout and Esat Firat

JERUSALEM (AA) – The number of novel coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 12,501 with 131 deaths, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Five more people died and 301 more tested positive for the virus, while at least 180 people are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, more than 2,563 have gone on to make a full recovery.

The government has taken several steps to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have remained shut since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.

Since emerging last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2 million confirmed cases globally with over 133,300 deaths, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 509,800 have recovered.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz