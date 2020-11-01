UPDATE – Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at age 90

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – Sir Sean Connery, the legendary Scottish actor who defined the role of James Bond, died Saturday at the age of 90.

Connery was the first actor to play Bond in film, and he played the role seven times. He is widely regarded as the original and the best 007.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” current James Bond actor Daniel Craig said in a statement. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Dame Shirley Bassey, who sang many famous Bond songs, said: "I'm incredibly saddened to hear of Sean's passing. My thoughts are with his family. He was a wonderful person, a true gentleman and we will be forever connected by Bond."

In 1998, Connery won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in The Untouchables.

The Academy Awards’ Twitter account posted: “Today, we honor a legendary actor, whose work—ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in ‘The Untouchables’ to his years as James Bond—has left an indelible mark on our film community and our lives. Rest in peace, Sean Connery.”

He also won two British Academy Film Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

His career spanned five decades and is also known for roles in The Hunt for Red October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute, tweeting: “Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.

“It was a privilege to have known Sean. When I last spoke to him it was clear even then that his health was failing – but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there. I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him,” she said.

Connery was knighted in 2000 and received the title “Sir” for his service to film drama. He celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

His son, Jason, said he died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas where he lived, surrounded by family.