UPDATE – Libya's largest oilfield resumes production after hours

By Mohammad Abdullah, Yassine Aydi and Cagri Kosak

TRIPOLI (AA) – The largest oilfield in Libya resumed production late Tuesday.

The decision was announced by Mahmoud al-Kamudi, head of Libya’s Petroleum Facilities Guards, a few hours after the El-Sharara oilfield was forced to stop production as an armed group stormed the facility.

El-Sharara resumed production Sunday after a months-long hiatus.

Warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia closed the Az-Zuwaytinah port Jan. 17, claiming oil revenues were being used by the internationally-recognized Libyan government.

The El-Sharara oilfield produces more than 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day, forming roughly one-third of the oil-rich country's production.

Libya holds Africa’s largest crude reserves, but nine years of conflict and violence since the 2011 ouster of ruler Muammar Gaddafi have hobbled production and exports.

The Libyan government, which enjoys recognition by the UN, has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, which is viewed as a significant blow to Haftar's forces.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat and Zehra Nur Duz