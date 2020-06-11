UPDATE – Malaysia drops 2020 Hajj pilgrimage due to pandemic

UPDATES WITH MORE INFORMATION, CHANGES DECK, EDITS THROUGHOUT

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Malaysia Thursday said it will not allow its citizens to perform the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this year over fears of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a news conference, Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the decision was taken due to the health and safety concerns as the situation in Saudi Arabia is still far from being under control.

"Based on the briefings, held on June 9, the hajj pilgrimage for the 1441H hajj season has been canceled," said Zulkifli.

He said the tally of COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia, which has surpassed more than 100,000 cases, was taken into consideration by the Malaysian government in deciding for the postponement.

"This had been a difficult decision as we know performing Hajj is of great importance to Muslims,” he said.

According to the Religious Affairs Ministry, it was due to send around 31,600 pilgrims to the Islamic holy site Mecca this year.

Brunei became the third country in Southeast Asia to cancel participation of its citizens in Hajj pilgrimage this year.

On Wednesday, Brunei Darussalam announced its citizens will not perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year over safety and health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Singapore announced that its citizens would not perform the Hajj due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, the registration of 900 pilgrims who had signed up this year will be pushed forward to 2021.

Earlier this month, Indonesia's Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi also decided to cancel the departure of Hajj pilgrims out of health concerns.

Indonesia has the largest contingent of pilgrims with a quota of 221,00 people this year.

Last year, nearly 2,5 million pilgrims performed the Hajj pilgrimage, which Muslims are required to execute at least once in their life if possible, and 75% or more than 1,8 million came from abroad, according to data by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics.

The kingdom, which has reported more than 112,288 cases and 819 deaths so far, suspended the year-round Umrah, a voluntary minor pilgrimage, in March.

*Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo from Anadolu Agency's Indonesian language services in Jakarta