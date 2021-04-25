UPDATE: More than 35 killed in Baghdad hospital fire

UPDATES DEATH TOLL, CHANGES HEADLINE, LEDE

By Haydar Karaalp

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AA) – More than 35 people died on Saturday in a fire at a hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated in Baghdad, said an Iraqi official.

Iraqi High Commissioner for Human Rights member Ali al-Bayati said that according to the initial reports around 35-40 people were killed at the Ibn al-Hatip Hospital.

Dozens of patients' relatives reportedly suffered injuries because of a lack of oxygen due to intense smoke from the fire.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi condemned the accident and ordered an investigation to determine its cause.

It is believed that the fire occurred when an oxygen tank exploded.

The Ministry of Health has not commented on the fire.

The Civil Defense Directorate said earlier that extinguishing work at the hospital was complete.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar