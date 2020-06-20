UPDATE – Multiple stabbings reported in UK town

UPDATES WITH POLICE STATEMENT, CHANGES TITLE, EDITS THROUGHOUT

LONDON (AA) – Officials from Royal Berkshire Hospital said at least two people are in the hospital with critical wounds as police deal with a serious “incident” in Reading, England, following unconfirmed reports of multiple stabbings.

"We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident," Thames Valley Police said on Twitter.

Social media videos showed medical teams giving CPR to at least three people in a park.

A report by The Telegraph newspaper said at least three people have been killed but authorities are yet to confirm the number of casualties.

The incident took place hours after a Black Lives Matter protest.

“Police attended at around 7pm along with other emergency services. Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody,” police said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is “deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading.”

“My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene,” she wrote on Twitter.