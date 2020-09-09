UPDATE – NBA: Heat eliminate Bucks, head to East finals

UPDATES WITH LEBRON'S RECORD, ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAMS FOR 2019-2020 SEASON, ANTETOKOUNMPO'S STATEMENTS

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Miami Heat moved to NBA Eastern Conference finals after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The Heat beat the Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 to win the series 4-1.

Slovenian point guard Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler each scored 17 points for the Heat.

Jae Crowder scored 16 points while Tyler Herro gained 14 and Bam Adebayo added 13 points.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game due to the ankle sprain.

Khris Middleton scored 23 points for the losing side as Brook Lopez notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo also added 17 points.

The Heat will take on either the Boston Celtics or the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite having the best regular season, the Bucks could not even see the Eastern Conference Finals, paving way for the discussion of the superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the franchise.

He will be a free agent after the 2020/21 season.

According to an exclusive report by Chris Haynes of the Yahoo Sports, Antetokounmpo rebuked claims of leaving the club, said: "Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season."

– Lakers take 2-1 lead over Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 112-102 to take a 2-1 lead in the series of the Western Conference semifinals.

LeBron James had a great game with 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks while Rajon Rondo came off the bench to add 21 points and nine assists.

Anthony Davis posted a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds as Kyle Kuzma scored 14 points for the Lakers.

James also broke the record for most playoffs wins (162) in NBA history, surpassing former Lakers guard Derek Fisher.

– All-Defensive teams for 2019-2020 season revealed

NBA announced the first and second All-Defensive teams for the 2019-2020 season as Antetokounmpo led the NBA All-Defensive First Team by receiving 97 votes.

First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Anthony Davis (Lakers), Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Marcus Smart (Celtics), Ben Simmons (76ers)

Second team: Bam Adebayo (Heat), Patrick Beverley (Clippers), Eric Bledsoe (Bucks), Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Brook Lopez (Bucks)