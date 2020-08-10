UPDATE – No new COVID-19 infections reported in Atletico Madrid

REVISED HEADLINE, DECK, LEAD ; ADDED MORE NEW DETAILS, STATEMENT

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Spain's La Liga side Atletico Madrid on Monday reported no more positive COVID-19 tests among staff and players.

"First team players and coaching staff underwent new PCR tests on Sunday and all results have come back negative," Atletico Madrid said on its website.

"After two first team members tested positive on Saturday and following the health protocol, further exams were carried out on their relatives, all of which were negative," it added.

The club confirmed that Argentine forward Angel Correa and Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko are the two players who contracted COVID-19.

"The first team will return to training on Monday evening without Ángel Correa, who is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, and Sime Vrsaljko, who was recovering from an injury and not training with the group," it said.

The club said that both players would remain in self-isolation at home and the rest of the team would make the trip to Portugal for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match.

Atletico Madrid will take on Germany's Leipzig on Aug. 13.