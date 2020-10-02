UPDATE – Over 100 coronavirus cases close company in Greece

UPDATES WITH DAILY OFFICIAL CORONAVIRUS FIGURES, CHANGES HEADLINE

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – A company in northern Greece was ordered to shut down on Friday after 114 cases of the novel coronavirus were detected among employees.

Following an order from the Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias and in coordination with the National Organization for Public Health, the canning company in the Pella region will remain shut untill Oct. 11.

Meanwhile, Greek authorities are on alert after a sudden rise in the number of intubated COVID-19 patients — from 78 to 89 – on Thursday.

Greece Friday registered 460 new infections, the highest daily spike since the end of lockdown in May, the National Organization for Public Health said.

The Attica region still remains on top of the list with the highest number of cases, mounting to 207.

The toll of infections nationwide rose 19,346, with fatalities reaching 398 with five more deaths recorded.

On Friday, the Interior Ministry announced that €40 million ($46.8 million) will be given to 119 municipalities nationwide as emergency assistance. The first relief package of €75 million was distributed in May to all 332 municipalities in the country.