UPDATE – Protesters storm presidential palace in Yemen's Aden

UPDATES WITH MORE DETAILS

By Mohamed Yahya

ADEN, Yemen (AA) – Hundreds of angry Yemeni protesters on Tuesday stormed the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden, according to local sources.

Demonstrators broke into the Maasheeq Presidential Palace amid public anger over the lack of services, poor living conditions and depreciation of the local currency, the sources said.

Presidential guards failed to stop the protesters from forcing their way into the palace, the sources said.

Demonstrators later began to leave the palace, a senior government source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

There were government officials inside the palace when the protesters stormed the building, the source said.

According to the source, protesters withdrew from the palace after they were persuaded by Aden Police Director Major General Mutahar Al-Shuaibi to leave.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

*Bassel Barakat and Zehra Nur Duz contributed to this report from Ankara