UPDATE – Protests erupt in Kyrgyzstan over parliamentary polls

By Nazir Aliyev Tayfur and Jeyhun Aliyev

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan/ANKARA (AA) – Protesters occupied the presidential palace and parliament building in Kyrgyzstan’s capital early Tuesday, angry over the results of weekend parliamentary elections.

Demonstrators clashed with police in Bishkek following vote-rigging allegations.

Supporters of 12 political parties that reportedly failed to exceed the 7% threshold set by the Central Election Commission for entry into parliament staged a protest in Ala-Too Square in the capital, demanding that the election results be cancelled.

Riot police reportedly used tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades to disperse the crowd of over 5,000 protestors.

Demonstrators drove trucks toward the police, who retreated, and the protesters occupied the presidential palace and interior of the parliament building.

Over 100 people have been reportedly injured so far.

While some of the demonstrators remained at the presidential palace, others moved towards Ala-Too Square and a prison where political prisoners are held.

The demonstrators reportedly freed former President Almazbek Atambayev from the prison, which they occupied.

On Monday, Kyrgyzstan’s election body announced the first official results of elections held Sunday to choose 120 new members of parliament.

According to the preliminary results, voter turnout was around 55% and four political parties out of 16 passed the 7% threshold to enter parliament: the Birimdik (Unity) party, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (Homeland Kyrgyzstan) party, Kyrgyzstan Party and Butun (All) Kyrgyzstan party.

While current Parliament Speaker Dastanbek Cumabekov’s Kyrgyzstan Party kept its seats, the other three parties entered parliament for the first time.

Earlier, following the preliminary results, Turkey welcomed the peaceful holding of the parliamentary elections.