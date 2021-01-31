UPDATE – Somalia hotel bombing kills 2

ADDS DEATHS, INJURIES, DETAILS

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – At least two people were killed and eleven others wounded in a car bombing on Sunday targeting a popular hotel in Somalia's capital, an emergency official said.

The hotel located near Mogadishu's airport is frequented by security officials and opposition politicians.

Abdulqadir Adan, chairman of Aamin Ambulance, the city's largest ambulance service, confirmed the casualties in a phone call to Anadolu Agency.

Abdifatah Hassan, a police official, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that heavily armed gunmen stormed the hotel after the bomb attack.

He said that security forces and al-Shabaab militants are fighting inside the hotel.

Local media reported that senior military commanders were inside the hotel before the attack began.

"This afternoon, terrorists attacked the Afrik Hotel, located near KM4, Aden Adde International Airport Road. Police quickly arrived on the scene. A rescue operation is ongoing," said Somali police in a short statement.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated insurgent group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the ongoing attack.