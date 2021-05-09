UPDATE – Suicide attack in Somali capital kills 6

REVISES HEADLINE, DECK, ADDS DETAILS ON CASUALTIES, STATEMENT FROM PRIME MINISTER

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – A suicide bomber targeted a police station Sunday in Somalia's capital, killing at least six people, including two senior law enforcement officers, and leaving more than four others wounded, officials said.

"Six people, including Waberi police chief Ahmed Bashane and Deputy Commander for Waliyow Adde Police Division Abdi Basid, were killed in a terrorist blast that targeted Mogadishu’s Waberi Police Station on Sunday evening,” Somali state media quoted the national police as saying.

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who is currently in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia performing Umrah, or the minor pilgrimage, condemned the attack.

"I condemn the terrorist attack on the Waberi district police station. I extend my condolences to the families and the people of Somalia on the loss of lives and property. May God have mercy on the dead and heal the wounded,” Roble said in a short statement posted on Twitter.

Somali police spokesman Sadaq Adan Ali earlier told Anadolu Agency by phone that the attack targeted a police station in Waberi district.

"It is too early to say how many people have been killed in this attack, but I can tell you that there are multiple casualties," Ali said earlier in the evening after the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but the Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the country.