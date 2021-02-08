UPDATE – Tampa Bay beat Kansas City to win Super Bowl LV

ADDS TOM BRADY WINNING MVP, COMMENTS, STATS

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV for the National Football League (NFL) title Sunday that saw Tom Brady grab a record seventh title.

Kansas City, the best offensive team during the regular season, could not score a single touchdown during the game.

After the Chiefs deferred in the coin toss, the Buccaneers failed to gain a first down in their first possession.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who took the field for his tenth Super Bowl appearance, failed yet again to score a touchdown in an opening series in the big game. Kansas City, in their opening drive, could only manage one first down.

The Chiefs had a 49-yard field goal with five minutes remaining in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead.

In eight plays during an 87-yard drive, Brady connected with former New England Patriots teammate tight end Rob Gronkowski who scored with 37 seconds remaining in the quarter.

It was the thirteenth time Brady-Gronkowski scored in the postseason, breaking the record of 12 by San Francisco 49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

Tampa Bay ended the first quarter ahead 7-3.

Three minutes into the second quarter, Tampa Bay failed to convert a fourth down on the one-yard line. But, after Kansas City failed to punt from their own territory, multiple penalties cost the Chiefs and provided the Bucs first downs to keep a drive alive.

Brady connected with Gronkowski again with six minutes remaining tor a 14-3 lead. After the Chiefs made another field goal, Brady connected with Antonio Brown for a touchdown with six seconds left in the half that ended 21-6.

Penalty flags cost the defending champions as they gave away 95 yards on eight penalties — most penalties ever in Super Bowl by any team.

Despite starting the second half fast with running games, the Chiefs ended their drive with a field goal, making it 21-9.

The Buccaneers responded big with running back Leonard Fournette scoring on a 27-yard run to extend the lead to 28-9.

In the Chiefs' second possession, quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw intense pressure from the Buccaneers' defensive line and linebackers, as he was forced to throw an interception. Tampa Bay capitalized with a 52-yard field goal to push the score to 31-9.

Mahomes threw another interception with 93 ticks left in the final quarter.

In 21 seasons, Brady, 43, increased his Super Bowl victories to a record seven wins.

Brady won the game’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award — the fifth of his career — another record.

"How about that?" he said while raising the trophy. "I'm so proud of these guys. The team had a lot of confidence. And we knew that this would happen."

When asked about his previous Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots, Brady said "I'm not making any comparisons. Every year is amazing."

Head coach Bruce Arians, 68, became the oldest head coach to win Super Bowl. He previously won the title with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006 as wide receivers coach and in 2009 as offensive coordinator.

"You guys won this game, and you came in this together as a band of brothers and you made it happen," Arians said in an award ceremony.

Brady finished the game with 201 yards and three touchdowns, while Mahomes had two interceptions to go along with 270 yards passing and 33 rushing yards.

Although the Chiefs' had more yards than the Bucs, 350 against 340, they made two turnovers and had 11 penalties to forced them to give away 120 yards to the Bucs.