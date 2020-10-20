UPDATE – Trump to remove Sudan from state terror sponsors list

ADDS REACTION FROM SUDAN’S PRIME MINISTER

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism after it pays hundreds of millions of dollars to victims of past attacks and their families, President Donald Trump said Monday.

"GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families," Trump said on Twitter. "Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!"

The announcement marks a milestone in relations between the two countries that have been steadily improving following the 2019 ouster of former longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok welcomed the announcement.

In a televised address to the nation, he said the move would help Sudan reintegrate with the global financial system.

Hamdok said Sudan’s removal from the list would help his government benefit from debt relief and access foreign loans and investments and the international banking system. He noted that the country has around $60 billion in foreign debt.

“This step will open the doors widely for the return of Sudan to the world, as Sudan has been blocked from the entire globe and will now return to the global financial system,” he said.

Sudan has been on the terror list since 1993.

*Mohammed Amin contributed to this story from Khartoum