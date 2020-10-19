UPDATE – Trump to remove Sudan from state terror sponsors list

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – Sudan will be removed from a state sponsors of terrorism list after it pays hundreds of millions of dollars to victims of past attacks and their families, US President Donald Trump said Monday.

"GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families," he said on Twitter. "Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!"

The announcement marks a milestone in relations between the countries that have been steadily improving following the 2019 ouster of former longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan was placed on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list in 1993 over accusations it supported terror groups.

In 1997, Washington imposed economic sanctions on the country and tightened them a year later following attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. Those attacks were claimed by al-Qaeda, which had been using Sudan as its base of operations.

The looming removal of Sudan from the state sponsors list comes as the Trump administration continues to push for additional countries to open diplomatic relations with Israel following the UAE and Bahrain formally doing so last month.

It is unclear if Sudan will follow suit, but its removal was necessary ahead of any potential diplomatic development.

After Sudan is officially removed, the State Sponsors of Terrorism list will only include three nations: North Korea, Iran and Syria.