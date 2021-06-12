UPDATE – Turkey administered over 33M COVID-19 vaccine shots to date

UPDATES WITH NUMBER OF CASES, DEATHS, RECOVERIES, LATEST VACCINATION FIGURES

By Handan Kazanci and Zehra Nur Duz

ISTANBUL / ANKRA (AA) – Turkey administered over 33 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

More than 19.59 million people have gotten their first doses, while over 13.64 million have been fully vaccinated, according to ministry data.

Turkey reported 6,076 new coronavirus cases, including 503 symptomatic patients, over the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Friday was 6,261.

The country's overall case tally is over 5.32 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,668 with 75 new fatalities.

To contain the virus, Turkey currently has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, and a full lockdown on Sundays.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.78 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 175.3 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.