UPDATE – Turkey arrests FETO-linked terror suspects

UPDATES NUMBER OF ARRESTS, CHANGES THROUGHOUT

By Ilyas Kacar and Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – At least 27 suspects were arrested in Turkey for having links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), security sources said early Tuesday.

Turkish police carried out simultaneous anti-terror operations across 15 provinces, including Istanbul.

Prosecutors in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 56 suspects, including one currently serving soldier along with expelled and retired former military officials.

Police continue an operation to arrest the remaining 29 suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.