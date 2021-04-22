UPDATE – Turkey hails strategic partnership with Romania

UPDATES WITH TURKISH MINISTER’S MEETING WITH ROMANIAN PRESIDENT

By Gozde Bayar and Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish foreign minister on Thursday applauded the cooperation between Turkey and Romania on regional security.

“Today, Turkey and Romania share a common understanding of regional security. First, achieving peace and stability from Southeast Europe to the Caucasus beyond. This is our shared goal,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a conference held in the Romanian capital on the 10th anniversary of the Turkey-Romania Strategic Partnership Declaration.

“We are the main providers of peace in southeast Europe and the Black Sea region,” Cavusoglu added.

He underlined that Romania has always had an important place in Turkey’s foreign policy.

“We increase our solidarity under NATO’s umbrella,” he said, stressing that Turkey supports Romania’s NATO candidacy.

He added that the trilateral consultation mechanism between Poland, Romania and Turkey has become a “solid platform” where they discuss various aspects of Trans-Atlantic security.

On the strategic partnership between the two countries, he said it can provide an inspiration to all friendly nations to proceed with deeper cooperation.

“Romania is our largest trading partner in the Balkans,” he said, adding that Turkey is among the top foreign investors in Romania.

Earlier, Cavusoglu met with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

“Our trade volume target is $10 billion. Will develop our cooperation in every field particularly in the defense industry and education,” the Turkish foreign minister said on Twitter.

He added that he hoped to see his Romanian counterpart at the South-East European Cooperation Process and Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Following the conference, the Turkish, Romanian, and Polish foreign ministers were received by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

“Trilateral Mechanism is important for the stability of our region,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter after the meeting.

He said Turkey will strengthen cooperation with Romania and Poland in every field.

Cavusoglu paid a visit to Bucharest to attend a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Poland and Romania.