UPDATE – Turkey, Hungary recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates

By Mehmet Yilmaz and Talha Ozturk

BUDAPEST (AA) – Turkey and Hungary will recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccine certificates for safe travel, Hungary’s foreign minister said on Monday.

Peter Szijjarto said the agreement between the two countries will be effective starting Tuesday.

“Turkish and Hungarian citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a certificate will be able to travel between the two countries without testing and quarantine obligations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Turkey and Serbia are also planning to lift travel restrictions by recognizing each other’s COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

The vaccine certificate will allow citizens to travel between Turkey and Serbia without a negative PCR test.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received Turkish Ambassador in Belgrade Hami Aksoy to discuss the matter.

Aksoy also said that the application will provide a great convenience in mutual travels in the upcoming tourism season.

* Writing by Busra Nur Cakmak and Talha Ozturk​​​​​​​