UPDATE – Turkey issues arrest warrants for 19 FETO suspects

By Baris Kilic

ANKARA, ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish prosecutors issued on Tuesday arrest warrants for 19 suspects over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said.



The warrants for the suspects found to be using ByLock, the terror group’s encrypted smartphone messaging app, were issued in Ankara.



At least 13 of the suspects were arrested.



Police are still looking for the remaining suspects.



FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.



Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

