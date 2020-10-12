UPDATE – Turkey: Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes in Aegean Sea

UPDATES WITH RECENT QUAKE

By Isa Toprak

ANKARA (AA) – A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Turkey's Aegean region early Monday, according to the nation’s disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 3.30 a.m. local time (0030GMT) at a depth of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles).

It struck 173 kilometers (107 miles) off the coast of Datca district in Turkey’s southwestern province of Mugla.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

A second earthquake with a 4.2 magnitude struck in the Aegean Sea at 3.44 a.m. local time, AFAD said.

The Turkish agency reported another earthquake with a 5.0 magnitude in the Aegean Sea at 07.11 a.m. local time.

It said a total of five quakes — three of them over magnitude 4 — have occurred in the region since the first one struck at 03.30 a.m. Monday.