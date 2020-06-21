UPDATE – Turkey marks Father’s Day

UPDATES WITH PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE, CHANGES DECK

By Gozde Bayar

ANTALYA, Turkey (AA) – Turkey on Sunday marked Father’s Day, an annual day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds.

"I congratulate Father's Day to our first heroes, who work for their children, their families, their countries day and night, and we are always proud to be their children, and remember all our elders, who have passed away, with mercy and respect," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

First Lady Emine Erdogan wrote on Twitter: “I congratulate Father’s Day to my esteemed husband and all the fathers, and commemorate my own father with prayer and mercy.”

She expressed her gratitude to all men who even look after the children separated from their parents, and invited all families to become “foster families” of innocent children.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu along with his daughter Irem Cavusoglu, meanwhile, visited his father in Alanya district of the Mediterranean Antalya province.

He shared a video of his visit on Twitter, with the message: "Dad, son and grandchild. Happy Father's Day."

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party CHP, also shared a video on Twitter with the message: "Happy Father's Day, the hero of their children."

Father's Day complements similar celebrations honoring family members such as Mother's Day, Siblings Day and Grandparents' Day.