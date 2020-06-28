UPDATE – Turkey ‘neutralizes’ PKK terrorist in N.Iraq

UPDATES WITH ANOTHER STATEMENT AND BACKGROUND

By Muhammed Nuri Erdogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces have “neutralized” a PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, authorities said on Sunday.

The terrorist was targeted in the Zap region in air-backed operation, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Operations against the PKK terrorist organization, it added, shall continue decisively.

Separately, forces seized 24 bunkers and ammunition belonging to the PKK as part of Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq's Haftanin region.

The action, which started on June 17, continues successfully as planned, the ministry said in another statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched earlier this month to ensure the safety of Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of PKK and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.