UPDATE – Turkey: Opposition lawmaker arrested in Ankara

UPDATES WITH STATEMENT FROM CHIEF PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN ANKARA

By Zafer Fatih Beyaz and Cankut Tasdan

ANKARA (AA) – An opposition lawmaker, whose seat in parliament was revoked due to his final prison sentence, was arrested in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday.

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) was arrested from his residence by the Turkish police.

Ankara's Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said that Gergerlioglu was arrested as he did not report to police despite a 10-day legal notification to do so.

On Feb. 17, Turkey's parliament revoked his seat. The action came in light of a court ruling on Gergerlioglu, which was read out in parliament.

On Feb. 19, Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals, also called the Court of Cassation, approved the ruling on Gergerlioglu, who was sentenced to two years and six months for spreading propaganda for the terrorist group PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.