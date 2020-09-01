UPDATE – Turkey remands senior Daesh/ISIS member

UPDATES DECK, ADDS REMARKS OF INTERIOR MINISTER AND FURTHER DETAILS

By Sefa Sahin, Yusuf Koyun, Gultekin Yergin and Selcuk Kilic

ANKARA/ADANA/GIRESUN, Turkey (AA) – Turkey has remanded a senior member of Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization, the country’s interior minister announced on Tuesday.

“Daesh’s so-called emir of Turkey was captured and remanded in custody with important plans,” Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Later speaking to reporters during inspection in the flood-hit Black Sea province of Giresun, Soylu revealed the terrorist's identity as Mahmut Ozden.

He said they reached Ozden after launching an investigation following the Aug. 25 arrest of a Daesh terrorist, who was planning an attack in Istanbul.

Ozden received instructions from Syria and Iraq, and made groups of 10-12 people to organize protests in Turkey, the interior minister added.

Underlining that the coordinated action is still continuing, Soylu said even other Daesh members are under interrogation.

Ozden was arrested in an operation in southern Adana province, security sources said, adding that three others were also rounded up in the same operation over links to the terror organization.

Digital material and computers were also seized in the operation, according to the minister.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by the Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times. The extremist group carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which killed 315 people and injured hundreds others.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar