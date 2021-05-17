UPDATE-Turkey rescues 123 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

UPDATED HEADLINE, DECK, BYLINE, ADDED MIGRANTS IN CANAKKALE

By Sabri Kesen, Halil Fidan and Mehmet Yavas

MUGLA/IZMIR/CANAKKALE, Turkey (AA) – Turkish coast guard units on Monday rescued dozens of irregular migrants in different locations of the Aegean Sea.

Thirty-two migrants in Izmir province and 11 others in Mugla province were rescued off Turkey's Aegean coast, after being pushed back by Greece, according to the information obtained from local authorities.

They were later referred to the provincial migration office.

Furthermore, 80 migrants, including 25 who were pushed back by Greece to Turkish waters off north northwestern Canakkale province, were again saved by Turkish coast guard units.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those escaping war and persecution.

* Writing by Ali Murat Alhas and Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara