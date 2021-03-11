UPDATE – Turkey rescues 62 asylum seekers in northern Aegean

ADDS SECOND INCIDENT

By Ahmet Gencturk and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey rescued at least 62 asylum seekers Thursday in the northern Aegean Sea, said security sources.

In the first incident, 35 asylum seekers who were illegally pushed back by the Greek Coast Guard into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean were rescued from a rubber boat off the coast of Ayvalik in Turkey’s northwestern Balikesir province, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

The group, including women and children, was brought to Alibey Island, also known as Cunda, it said.

Food, drinks and medical supplies were provided to the asylum seekers, the statement added.

In the second incident, again off coast of Ayvalik, 27 asylum seekers whose boat broke down while trying to sail to the Greek island of Mytilene were rescued by Turkish Coast Guard teams.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.