UPDATE – Turkey rescues asylum seekers jeopardized by Greece

By Aykut Karadag and Ali Korkmaz

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish coast guard team has rescued a boat carrying 62 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea, which was turned away from the Greek side, officials said Friday.

The Greek coast guard confiscated the fuel and broke the engine before pushing it to Turkish waters, officials from Interior Ministry told Anadolu Agency, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

At least 48 asylum seekers were rescued off the coast of Turkey's northwestern Canakkale province on April 29.

Another 14 asylum seekers, including three children, were rescued off the coast of western Izmir province of the country.

The Turkish coast guard filmed the Greek side pushing the asylum seekers away instead of rescuing them.

The asylum-seekers include 25 Afghans, 22 Congolese, 10 Somalian, 4 Syrian and one Iranian.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin and Faruk Zorlu