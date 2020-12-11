UPDATE- Turkey: Sanction attempts only to harm all parties

ADDS QUOTES FROM PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish president on Friday criticized attempts to impose sanctions on Turkey, warning that such measures would only harm all sides.

Speaking via video link to a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “Turkey's doors are open to all investors and will continue to be open."

"We have deep-rooted political and economic relations with both the United States and the European Union that neither can ever ignore or would want to lose," Erdogan said, hitting back on possible sanctions by the US or EU.

He said recent attempts to impose sanctions on Turkey would "not benefit or profit anyone."

Erdogan stressed that there is "no issue that cannot be resolved through dialogue and cooperation" and called on American and European officials to free themselves from "anti-Turkey lobbies" and instead lean towards "objective and sustainable policies."

"Turkey has not taken any steps that would harm these relations [with the US or EU]," he added.

The president also hit back at domestic criticism of Qatari investments in Turkey, calling them a sign of "fascism."

"When the investor is American, British or French, they don't comment, but, in a sign of fascism, they desperately attack when the investor is from Qatar," he said.

Erdogan also asserted that anyone who lashes out at Turkish-produced UAVs, tanks, artillery, missiles, or engines are attacking Turkey either knowingly or unknowingly and defending the interests of Turkey's enemies and global arms companies.

The president also said a Cabinet meeting next week would assess his visit to Azerbaijan for victory celebrations from the recent liberation of lands occupied by Azerbaijan.