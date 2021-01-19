UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul closes at new all-time high

UPDATED WITH MORE FIGURES

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index climbed 0.53% to close Tuesday an all-time high of 1,565.01 points.

After starting the day at 1,569.56 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up by 8.24 points from Monday's close of 1,556.77 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,561.02 and 1,575.90 points.

A total of 68 stocks on the index rose, 26 fell, and the remaining were flat compared to Monday's close.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.1 trillion Turkish liras ($156 billion) by Tuesday's close, with a daily trading volume of 34.3 billion Turkish liras (nearly $4.60 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by glass manufacturer Sise Cam, flagship carrier Turkish Airlines, and conglomerate Dogan Holding.

Tire producer Brisa was the best performer, with its shares up 10%, while stocks of fertilizer producer Ege Gubre dropped the most, losing 5.41%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,845.00 by market close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $55.60 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT).

Exchange Rates Monday Tuesday USD/TRY 7.4990 7.4410 EUR/TRY 9.0520 9.0310 GBP/TRY 10.1890 10.1580