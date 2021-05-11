UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down 1.1% at Tuesday's close

UPDATES WITH MORE DETAILS

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,444.87 points on Tuesday, down 1.1% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,446.85 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index lost 16.03 points from the previous close of 1,460.90 points.

The index’s lowest value during the day was 1,438.38 points, while its daily high was 1,455.89 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.02 trillion Turkish liras (over $123.7 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 18.1 billion Turkish liras (over $2.1 billion).

On the second transaction day of the week, 24 stocks on the index rose, 75 fell, and one was same compared to Monday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by iron and steel producer Kardemir, gold miner Koza Altin, and private lender Garanti BBVA.

Casting producer Cemas was the best performer, with its shares up 10%, while stocks of rim manufacturer Jantsa saw the sharpest drop of 9.95%.

The price of one ounce of gold stood at $1,833.50 by market close, versus $1,833.75 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $68.30 per barrel as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520GMT).

The stock exchange will trade for a half-day on Wednesday due to the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Muslim holy month Ramadan.

Markets will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.