UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at midweek close

UPDATES WITH MORE FIGURES

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Wednesday at 1,483.02 points, down 2.30%.

Starting the day at 1,506.53 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slipped 34.84 points from 1,517.86 points at Tuesday's close.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,483.02 and 1,523.19 points — 11 stocks on the index rose, 89 fell compared to the previous close.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.1 trillion Turkish liras ($160 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 33.7 billion Turkish liras ($4.7 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by petrochemical firm Petkim, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, and Koza Altin.

Stocks of polyester producer Sasa was the best performer with its shares up 9.97%, while stocks of automotive company Karsan Otomotiv did the worst, losing 9.96%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,814.00 by market close, down from $1,811.90, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was around $65.69 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Wednesday.