UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at Monday's close

By Yunus Girgin

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,454.25 points on Monday, down 0.45% from the previous close.

Starting the week at 1,466.57 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index lost 6.61 points from last week's close of 1,460.86 points.

The index’s lowest value during the day was 1,450.67 points, while its daily high was 1,468.95 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was over 1 trillion Turkish liras ($121.5 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 13.5 billion Turkish liras (over $1.61 billion).

On the first transaction day of the week, 23 stocks on the index rose, 75 fell, and two were same compared to Friday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by the country's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti BBVA and sports club Fenerbahce.

TAV Airports was the best performer, with its shares up 3.15%, while stocks of fertilizer supplier Bagfas saw the sharpest drop of 4.83%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,859.05 by market close, down from $1,888.60 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $73.30 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT).