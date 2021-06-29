UPDATE – Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at Tuesday's close

UPDATES WITH MORE DAILY FIGURES

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,371.67 points on Tuesday, down 0.12% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 1,371.96 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 1.59 points from the previous close of 1,373.25 points.

The index's lowest value during the day was 1,351.64 points, while its daily high was 1,374.74 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was 965.7 billion Turkish liras ($110.7 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 12.56 billion Turkish liras ($1.44 billion).

On the second transaction day of the week, 46 stocks on the index rose, 49 fell, and five remained flat, compared to Monday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti BBVA, and real estate investment trust Emlak Konut.

Auto company Dogus Otomotiv was the best performer with its shares up 9.96%, while shares of airport operator TAV Airports Holding saw the sharpest drop, down 3.69%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,769.00 by market close, down from $1,774.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $74.59 per barrel as of 6.26 p.m. local time (1526GMT).